Ballybunion was the place to be in 1960s – and it still is for many of us

Family Fortunes: Year after year, you would meet the same people taking their holidays and great friendships would be struck up

Gerry Murphy

Nora Murphy (1923-2013) on the beach at Ballybunion in 1966.

Nora Murphy (1923-2013) on the beach at Ballybunion in 1966.

 

Ballybunion in north Kerry was where many farming families from north Cork and west Limerick went for their summer seaside holidays in the 1960s. Fathers usually had to stay at home to milk the cows and save the hay, so it was usually mothers and children who stayed over in Ballybunion.

In our case, Nora Murphy was our mother and she loved Ballybunion as much as we did. Our annual ritual involved bringing all our own food to one of the many guesthouses in “BallyB”, as it was affectionately called. The landlady and her staff then prepared and delivered our own food to our table during the week.

Dry days in Ballybunion revolved around morning and afternoon trips to the beach, punctuated by trips uptown by the children to Mike’s gift shop. Adults enjoyed Collin’s or Daly’s seaweed baths.

Wet days in BallyB were still quite enjoyable for children, who usually purchased water pistols and made sure that their guesthouse was properly saturated. Mrs Houlihan was the name of our landlady and after a number of years you were treated like one of the family.

Year after year, you would meet the same people taking their holidays and great friendships would be struck up. These were the days when the famous Kerry playwright John B Keane was becoming a household name and my mother would often advise us that he was on the beach with his wife and children. We all knew he was a special person.

Nights were spent at Bert Patterson’s “fit up” marquee, watching a variety programme followed by a two- or three-act play. Plays were usually tragic, like ‘The Colleen Bawn’. Amusement arcades along the main street sprung up, as slot machines came to Ballybunion in the very early 1960s.

August 15th was the big night in Ballybunion and the two big ballrooms in the town – the Central (later the Golf Hotel) and Horan’s – would be packed until the doors were locked. The Central had a first-floor balcony and I recall one memorable night looking at a crowd of Cork and Kerry young men dangerously abseiling up the balcony, such was their enthusiasm for dancing.

We were in Ballybunion for the moon landing in 1969 and what excitement it created in my 15-year-old mind. Ever since I started working on my first metal ‘Meccano’ set, which we received from my Auntie Birdie, I was interested in everything scientific and mechanical. The moon landing was the most awesome scientific achievement as far as I was concerned then and still is to this day.

Yes, Ballybunion was the place to be in the 1960s and maybe it still is for many of us.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.