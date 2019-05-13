Baftas fashion: Daisy May Cooper makes a statement with bin bag dress

Black dresses a dominant theme at the TV awards, with the actor giving the LBD a twist

This Country: Daisy May Cooper at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty

This Country: Daisy May Cooper at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty

 

Black high-end ensembles were a dominant theme at last night’s Bafta television awards, in London, where Daisy May Cooper led the black-dress parade – with a twist. The English actor, who was nominated for her role in the BBC Three mockumentary This Country, ditched a traditional design in favour of a bin bag.

Put together by her mother and two friends, the one-shoulder ruffled bin-liner dress, which had a flowing train, made a statement: “I decided I would donate the money I would spend on a normal dress to a food bank,” said Cooper, who also wore a pigeon-topped dustbin lid as a fascinator and carried a small bin as a handbag.

Killing Eve: Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty
Killing Eve: Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty
Nominee: Ruth Wilson at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty
Nominee: Ruth Wilson at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty
Rochelle Humes in Yves Saint Laurent at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty
Rochelle Humes in Yves Saint Laurent at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty
Derry Girls: Siobhán McSweeney, Louisa Harland, Kathy Kiera Clarke, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Nicola Coughlan and Dylan Llewellyn at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty
Derry Girls: Siobhán McSweeney, Louisa Harland, Kathy Kiera Clarke, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Nicola Coughlan and Dylan Llewellyn at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty
Derry Girls: Saoirse-Monica Jackson in Helen Cody at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty
Derry Girls: Saoirse-Monica Jackson in Helen Cody at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty
Derry Girls: Louisa Harland in Natalie B Coleman at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty
Derry Girls: Louisa Harland in Natalie B Coleman at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty
Killing Eve: Jodie Comer at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty
Killing Eve: Jodie Comer at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty
Killing Eve: Fiona Shaw at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty
Killing Eve: Fiona Shaw at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty

The red carpet also offered a dazzling line-up of looks from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ruth Wilson, Rochelle Humes and Holly Willoughby, among others.

Leading the style charge in Irish design were the Derry Girls cast. Saoirse-Monica Jackson chose a layered silk faille and tulle embellished dress from Helen Cody. Louisa Harland wore a distinctive black Victorian gown and Kathy Kiera Clarke wore a voluminous red dress, both by Natalie B Coleman.

Helping to take her Villanelle character to style-icon status, on and off screen, Jodie Comer wore a one-shoulder purple gown by Stella McCartney before scooping the best-actress award for Killing Eve. Her costar Fiona Shaw took home the best-supporting-actress award for her role as Carolyn Martens in the spy thriller.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.