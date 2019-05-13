Baftas fashion: Daisy May Cooper makes a statement with bin bag dress

Black high-end ensembles were a dominant theme at last night’s Bafta television awards, in London, where Daisy May Cooper led the black-dress parade – with a twist. The English actor, who was nominated for her role in the BBC Three mockumentary This Country, ditched a traditional design in favour of a bin bag.

Put together by her mother and two friends, the one-shoulder ruffled bin-liner dress, which had a flowing train, made a statement: “I decided I would donate the money I would spend on a normal dress to a food bank,” said Cooper, who also wore a pigeon-topped dustbin lid as a fascinator and carried a small bin as a handbag.

Who are you wearing this evening? “A sixteen litre bin bag…” 🤣

A statement arrival from Female Performance in a Comedy Programme nominee Daisy May Cooper #ThisCountry #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/8NvPyQM9IJ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2019

Killing Eve: Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Nominee: Ruth Wilson at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Rochelle Humes in Yves Saint Laurent at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Derry Girls: Siobhán McSweeney, Louisa Harland, Kathy Kiera Clarke, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Nicola Coughlan and Dylan Llewellyn at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Derry Girls: Saoirse-Monica Jackson in Helen Cody at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Derry Girls: Louisa Harland in Natalie B Coleman at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Killing Eve: Jodie Comer at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Killing Eve: Fiona Shaw at the TV Baftas. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty

The red carpet also offered a dazzling line-up of looks from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ruth Wilson, Rochelle Humes and Holly Willoughby, among others.

Leading the style charge in Irish design were the Derry Girls cast. Saoirse-Monica Jackson chose a layered silk faille and tulle embellished dress from Helen Cody. Louisa Harland wore a distinctive black Victorian gown and Kathy Kiera Clarke wore a voluminous red dress, both by Natalie B Coleman.

Helping to take her Villanelle character to style-icon status, on and off screen, Jodie Comer wore a one-shoulder purple gown by Stella McCartney before scooping the best-actress award for Killing Eve. Her costar Fiona Shaw took home the best-supporting-actress award for her role as Carolyn Martens in the spy thriller.