Podcast: Atlantic – The Unsolved Mystery of Peter Bergmann, Episode 3: The Black Notice

For a decade, the Sligo gardaí and Interpol have worked together to try to find out who the man calling himself Peter Bergmann really was. Nobody has ever come forward to identify him and he lies buried in an unmarked grave in Sligo. Will we ever find out his true identity?

Atlantic The unsolved mystery of Peter Bergmann