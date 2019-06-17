Podcast: Atlantic – The Unsolved Mystery of Peter Bergmann, Episode 3: The Black Notice
In Episode 3 of the new Irish Times original podcast, Senior Features Writer Rosita Boland wonders whether a decade-long mystery will ever be solved
The unmarked grave in Sligo Cemetery where the man who called himself Peter Bargemann is buried. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
For a decade, the Sligo gardaí and Interpol have worked together to try to find out who the man calling himself Peter Bergmann really was. Nobody has ever come forward to identify him and he lies buried in an unmarked grave in Sligo. Will we ever find out his true identity?
