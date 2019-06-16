Podcast: Atlantic – The Unsolved Mystery of Peter Bergmann, Episode 2: The Golden Man

It became clear that the man calling himself Peter Bergmann had deliberately chosen Sligo as a place to come to disappear. He gave a false name and address at the hotel. He secretly disposed of his possessions. Everything pointed to a plan to vanish into the Atlantic at night – but the autopsy revealed more hidden secrets.

Atlantic The unsolved mystery of Peter Bergmann