Podcast: Atlantic – The Unsolved Mystery of Peter Bergmann, Episode 2: The Golden Man
In Part 2 of a new Irish Times original podcast, Senior Features Writer Rosita Boland reveals more hidden secrets about the man who came to Sligo to disappear
The First Beach at Rosses Point where eyewitness Paula Lahiff saw Peter Bergman walking at sunset on the evening of June 15th, 2009. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
It became clear that the man calling himself Peter Bergmann had deliberately chosen Sligo as a place to come to disappear. He gave a false name and address at the hotel. He secretly disposed of his possessions. Everything pointed to a plan to vanish into the Atlantic at night – but the autopsy revealed more hidden secrets.
If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, to listen to the podcast click here.