Athletics gear from Cork? Try Queen B

For those adamant to shop local, your athletic gear can now come from the Rebel County. Queen B Athletics was founded by Bríd Ryan, a sports addict and rower who struggled to find the right kit.

What began as an offering of rowing one-pieces and leggings is now a full collection of workout gear and a movement, honouring and encouraging women who love to compete and train.

Lamp by Wicklow-based maker Mick Tottenham

Let There Be Light

Even though there’s meant to be a Grand Aul Stretch to the evenings, January still feels pretty dark. Let the light in, and a sense of the outdoors too with one of these ceramic lampstands by Wicklow-based maker Mick Tottenham. Made to order, and hand made and painted, they’ll bring a welcome glow to your home. Lamps are from €175, plus €15p&p, and if you phone or email Mick, she’ll be delighted to come up with your perfect design. micktott61@gmail.com / 086 853 9627.

Connemara’s Ballynahinch Castle Hotel

Showtime out West

Get your culture in style at Connemara’s Ballynahinch Castle Hotel, where a nice neat package offers an hour-long show, dinner, and bed and breakfast. Curlew Theatre’s The Loves of Lady Gregory is on Sunday January 27th; while the fascinating story of former Ballynahinch owner, father of animal rights, celebrity duellist and utter financial disaster, Colonel Richard “Humanity Dick” Martin will be performed by Seán Leonard on February 3rd. Dinner and theatre tickets €60, or €135 pps to include an overnight stay. Booking essential. ballynahinch-castle.com.

Penneys, €16

New Season Neons

Meet 2019’s new hues, €16 at Penneys.

The new Nutribullet Balance Smart Blender, €175

Smoothie Operator

The new Nutribullet Balance Smart Blender includes a weighing scales and even connects to an app where you can track your goals and find recipes to make in the blender. So there’s no excuse not to make great shakes this month, €175 at Harvey Norman.

Something for wet weekend, canine alphabet jigsaw, €10

Pooch Puzzle

Canine alphabet jigsaw puzzle, €10 at rexlondon.com