Athletics gear from Cork? Try Queen B

We love: This season’s new neons, a techy blender and something for the weekend

Jo Linehan

Queen B Athletics: The Corkonian rowing gear makers now stock casual sweaters

Queen B Athletics: The Corkonian rowing gear makers now stock casual sweaters

 

For those adamant to shop local, your athletic gear can now come from the Rebel County. Queen B Athletics was founded by Bríd Ryan, a sports addict and rower who struggled to find the right kit.

What began as an offering of rowing one-pieces and leggings is now a full collection of workout gear and a movement, honouring and encouraging women who love to compete and train.

Lamp by Wicklow-based maker Mick Tottenham
Lamp by Wicklow-based maker Mick Tottenham

Let There Be Light

Even though there’s meant to be a Grand Aul Stretch to the evenings, January still feels pretty dark. Let the light in, and a sense of the outdoors too with one of these ceramic lampstands by Wicklow-based maker Mick Tottenham. Made to order, and hand made and painted, they’ll bring a welcome glow to your home. Lamps are from €175, plus €15p&p, and if you phone or email Mick, she’ll be delighted to come up with your perfect design. micktott61@gmail.com / 086 853 9627.

Connemara’s Ballynahinch Castle Hotel
Connemara’s Ballynahinch Castle Hotel

Showtime out West

Get your culture in style at Connemara’s Ballynahinch Castle Hotel, where a nice neat package offers an hour-long show, dinner, and bed and breakfast. Curlew Theatre’s The Loves of Lady Gregory is on Sunday January 27th; while the fascinating story of former Ballynahinch owner, father of animal rights, celebrity duellist and utter financial disaster, Colonel Richard “Humanity Dick” Martin will be performed by Seán Leonard on February 3rd. Dinner and theatre tickets €60, or €135 pps to include an overnight stay. Booking essential. ballynahinch-castle.com.

Penneys, €16
Penneys, €16

New Season Neons

Meet 2019’s new hues, €16 at Penneys.

The new Nutribullet Balance Smart Blender, €175
The new Nutribullet Balance Smart Blender, €175

Smoothie Operator 

The new Nutribullet Balance Smart Blender includes a weighing scales and even connects to an app where you can track your goals and find recipes to make in the blender. So there’s no excuse not to make great shakes this month, €175 at Harvey Norman.

Something for wet weekend, canine alphabet jigsaw, €10
Something for wet weekend, canine alphabet jigsaw, €10

Pooch Puzzle

Canine alphabet jigsaw puzzle, €10 at rexlondon.com 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.