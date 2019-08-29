‘An over-promoted rubber bath toy’: Celebrities slam Boris Johnson

Hugh Grant, Stephen Fry and Philip Pullman criticise British PM’s plans to suspend parliament

Tomas Doherty
Stephen Fry: the actor called Mr Johnson’s decision a ‘coup d’etat’. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Celebrities were quick to vent their frustration on Twitter after the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, yesterday announced his plans to suspend the current parliamentary session.

Actor Hugh Grant called Mr Johnson “an over-promoted rubber bath toy” in an expletive tweet that has received over 65,000 retweets and 260,000 likes.

Comedians David Baddiel and Kathy Griffin tweeted their support for Grant’s statement, with Griffin saying, “we need a hell of a lot more of this.”

Actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry said that Mr Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament was a “a sick, cynical brutal and horribly dangerous coup d’état.”

Branding Mr Johnson and his team as a “loathsome gang”, author Philip Pullman also tweeted that the prime minister has “finally come out as a dictator.”

Comedian Jenny Eclair criticised the British queen, saying she was “really disappointed” that the queen agreed to Mr Johnson’s plans.

On Wednesday, Mr Johnson said he wanted to prorogue parliament in order to bring forward his Government’s new legislative agenda, focused on delivering Brexit. The decision has been met with growing anger, with over one million people signing a petition asking Mr Johnson not to suspend parliament, and thousands protesting in Westminster on Wednesday night.