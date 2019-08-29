‘An over-promoted rubber bath toy’: Celebrities slam Boris Johnson

Celebrities were quick to vent their frustration on Twitter after the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, yesterday announced his plans to suspend the current parliamentary session.

Actor Hugh Grant called Mr Johnson “an over-promoted rubber bath toy” in an expletive tweet that has received over 65,000 retweets and 260,000 likes.

Comedians David Baddiel and Kathy Griffin tweeted their support for Grant’s statement, with Griffin saying, “we need a hell of a lot more of this.”

You will not fuck with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. Fuck off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you little gang of masturbatory prefects. https://t.co/Oc0xwLI6dI — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) August 28, 2019

I sort of wish that this was the speech he'd given to Billy Bob Thornton in Love, Actually. https://t.co/ljyODjtRXc — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) August 28, 2019

OH! A celebrity didn’t “stay in his lane.” We need a hell of a lot more of this. The times we are in our nothing like anything the planet has ever seen. Not hyperbole. As many people, with large platforms, who realize we are losing democracy all over the world should be posting. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 28, 2019

Weep for Britain. A sick, cynical brutal and horribly dangerous coup d’état. Children playing with matches, but spitefully not accidentally: gleefully torching an ancient democracy and any tattered shreds of reputation or standing our poor country had left. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) August 28, 2019

The 'prime minister' has finally come out as a dictator. I've had enough of being outraged. We must get rid of him and his loathsome gang as soon and as finally as possible. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) August 28, 2019

I’m really disappointed in the Queen — Jenny Eclair (@jennyeclair) August 28, 2019

Actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry said that Mr Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament was a “a sick, cynical brutal and horribly dangerous coup d’état.”

Branding Mr Johnson and his team as a “loathsome gang”, author Philip Pullman also tweeted that the prime minister has “finally come out as a dictator.”

Comedian Jenny Eclair criticised the British queen, saying she was “really disappointed” that the queen agreed to Mr Johnson’s plans.

On Wednesday, Mr Johnson said he wanted to prorogue parliament in order to bring forward his Government’s new legislative agenda, focused on delivering Brexit. The decision has been met with growing anger, with over one million people signing a petition asking Mr Johnson not to suspend parliament, and thousands protesting in Westminster on Wednesday night.