‘An over-promoted bath toy’: Celebrities slam Boris Johnson

Hugh Grant, Stephen Fry and Philip Pullman criticise plans to suspend parliament

Stephen Fry: the actor called Mr Johnson’s decision a ‘coup d’etat’. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Celebrities were quick to vent their frustration on Twitter after the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, yesterday announced his plans to suspend the current parliamentary session.

The actor Hugh Grant called Johnson “an over-promoted rubber bath toy” in an expletive tweet that has received more than 65,000 retweets and 260,000 likes.

The comedians David Baddiel and Kathy Griffin tweeted their support for Grant’s statement, with Griffin saying, “We need a hell of a lot more of this.”

The actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry said Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament was a “a sick, cynical brutal and horribly dangerous coup d’état”.

Branding Johnson and his team a “loathsome gang”, the author Philip Pullman also tweeted that the prime minister has “finally come out as a dictator”.

The comedian Jenny Eclair criticised Queen Elizabeth, saying she was “really disappointed” that the monarch accepted Johnson’s request to suspend parliament.

On Wednesday Johnson said he wanted to prorogue parliament in order to bring forward his Government’s new legislative agenda, focused on Britain after Brexit. The decision has been met with growing anger, with more than a million people signing a petition asking Johnson not to suspend parliament, and thousands protesting in Westminster on Wednesday night.