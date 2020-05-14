Amy Huberman: Brian O’Driscoll is ‘a good man to have around in a pandemic’

In September 2015, The Irish Times Women’s Podcast launched for the first time. This week, we celebrate our 400th episode with a show recorded last Saturday night on Zoom with actor, author and Instagram joy-bringer Amy Huberman.

Huberman spoke to Róisín Ingle (and more than 250 listeners and Irish Times subscribers) about parenting in a pandemic, coping with her new puppy Phoebe and life in lockdown with her husband rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll, aka BOD the Baker, as Huberman refers to him on Instagram.

“He’s a good man to have around in a pandemic,” she said, revealing that O’Driscoll has been soaking sultanas for a tea brack to fill time while he’s not working as a pundit. The couple are in lockdown with their daughter and son, Sadie and Billy.

Huberman spoke about the importance of her Jewish-Irish heritage and also said that she was enjoying the fact that she had become less of a “people pleaser” as she’s grown older. “I feel less fearful,” she said. Huberman also had hair tips for anyone struggling in that area (who isn’t?) and spoke about the second series of her sitcom Finding Joy.

The award winning podcast, co-hosted by Irish Times columnist Kathy Sheridan, also marked 400 episodes by joining Instagram with the handle @itwomenspodcast. To be in with a chance of winning a hamper of Green & Blacks chocolate, listen to the podcast here.