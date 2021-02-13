‘After a year locked up together, we are sick and tired of the sight of each other’

Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘You asked me the other night was I breathing louder than usual?’

Ross O'Carroll-Kelly

Valentine’s Day has clearly been on the girl’s mind lately. She’s been printing out orticles, then leaving them around the house.

Valentine’s Day has clearly been on the girl’s mind lately. She’s been printing out orticles, then leaving them around the house.

Valentine’s Day is one anniversary that I’m proud to say I never, ever forget – mainly because it falls on Sean O’Brien’s birthday.

Yeah, no, when I’m in the shop, picking up a cord for the dude, I usually end up noticing the Vally’s Day display and I remember to grab one for Sorcha as well, although it’s never as big as the one I buy for Sean.

