Nature Diary: Spare some time for sealwatching

January is one of the best months to observe grey seals on land

Sylvia Thompson

A seal enjoying the high tide in the River Liffey at Wolf Tone Quay in Dublin. Photograph: David Sleator

A seal enjoying the high tide in the River Liffey at Wolf Tone Quay in Dublin. Photograph: David Sleator

 

Spotting seals swimming near the coast or in harbour waters is always a pleasure as long as you’re not in the sea alongside them.  Working out whether what you see is a grey seal or a common or harbour seal is however more difficult as their coats are often very similar.

Grey seals are however much larger than common seals and they give out a low moan while common seals are practically silent. Common seals prefer estuaries and sand banks while grey seals prefer rocky shoreline. Grey seals are also more likely to remain upright and motionless in the sea to have a good look around them. 

 The two species are rarely found together but paradoxically grey seals are more common and many of the small islands off the Irish coastline are special areas of conservation for breeding grey seals.

January is one of the best months to see grey seals on land as this is when the female grey seals moult their winter coat. It’s best to observe them from a distance and never try to feed them. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.