Nature Diary: Read animal tracks and signs

Make rural walks more interesting by seeking out the presence of wild animals

Sylvia Thompson

The footprint of a badger’s forepaw in mud. Photograph: Arterra/UIG via Getty Images

The footprint of a badger’s forepaw in mud. Photograph: Arterra/UIG via Getty Images

 

 The lull between Christmas and the New Year is a perfect time for a winter stroll. One way of making a rural walk more interesting for children is to seek out the presence of wild animals.  

So, if you’re walking in a wood and see descaled pine cones lying around, you can be sure there are squirrels nearby. Gnawed bark on high up branches is also the activity of squirrels.  

And, if you’re walking in snowy or muddy ground, you can do some detective work to identify the paw prints of foxes (similar to a dog’s six-padded footprint but narrower with pointy ends and usually in a straight line), rabbits (two oval shaped pads), deer (two larger oblong shaped pads) and badgers (look for the marks of the five toes, squat palm and long strong claws). Then, see if you can follow their trails to rabbit holes, fox dens and badger setts. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.