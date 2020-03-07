Should you buy an electric vehicle now, or wait for better prices, batteries and infrastructure?

Most households have a “tech history” drawer, stuffed with a PalmPilot, bulging Bluetooth headsets, iPods and early generation iPhones. One-time must-have tech that quickly became old hat.

The dilemma facing motorists is that it’s easy to hide your tech follies in a drawer, less so when it’s sitting on your driveway. No one wants to get stuck with an automotive equivalent of the Blackberry.