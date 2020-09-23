VW’s new all-electric ID.4 crossover set for Ireland in January

Volkswagen has released more information on its upcoming all-electric ID.4 crossover, weeks after the Irish arrival of the new ID.3 electric hatchback, .

While the ID.3 is meant to follow in the tyre treads of such landmark cars as the Beetle and Golf, the reality is that this larger family crossover is likely to be become the big seller for the brand here in Ireland.

Volkswagen ID.4 measures in at 2.77 metres in length, delivering plenty of interior space, most notably a boot capacity of 543 litres, which expands to 1,575 litres when the rear seats are folded flat

Going on sale here in January, in time for the new 202 registration period, pricing for the so-called 1st Edition versions of the ID.4 will start at €42,995 after the varoius grants are taken into account. This pricing will only last until May, when the regular entry-level versions arrive. Prices for these have yet to be confirmed but we can expect them to be close to €33,000 for the low-range version.

Volkswagen expects to take delivery of 1,700 ID.4s in the Republic next year.

Sitting on striking 20-inch alloys, the 1st Edition versions of the new electric crossover also boast a range of up to 520km, courtesy of its 77kWh battery pack. And with a charging capability of up to 125kW, VW says the ID.4 can be recharged for a range of 320km in about 30 minutes at one of the Ionity charging stations being rolled out across the island.

Other features include a 10-inch touchscreen control panel, heated front seats and steering wheel, LED lights front and rear, rearview camera, adaptive cruise control and tinted rear windows.

The VW ID.4 cockpit is dominated by a choice of 10-inch or 12-inch touchscreen display

A higher grade Max version will also be on offer, priced at €54,395, featuring 21-inch alloys, a 12-inch touchscreen, electrically powered massage function seats and an augmented reality head-up display, which merges the information into the actual surroundings.

