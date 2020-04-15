Upgraded Lexus RX revs up to German challenge

If you’re not already familiar with the Lexus RX450h, that’s not surprising. In spite of being a generally very good vehicle, and being on the nose with the zeitgeist thanks to being a hybrid, it was outsold last year roughly six-to-one by its major rival, the BMW X5. So if you’re not familiar with it, perhaps Lexus needs to try a little harder.

It’s already trying rather hard as it is – just look at the exterior styling of this behemoth. While BMW, Audi and Mercedes’ big 4x4s look like upwardly-stretched versions of their saloon cars, the big Lexus looks far more dramatic. In spite of it having been launched in 2015, it’s still sufficiently futuristic-looking for you to remain unperturbed if you found that the first name in the log-book was James T Kirk.

Look very carefully and you’ll spot the new RX450h from its revised radiator grille. As before, it has a dramatically pointy snout, with a grille that appears to have chromed fangs invading, Dracula-like, from the corners of its mouth. That grille has been altered very slightly, with the mesh now made up from subtle L shapes, while the headlights are slimmer, and the contours of the front bumper a little smoother. It’s subtle stuff, to say the least, but the effect is pleasing. And while we accept that Lexus’s sharp-nosed styling won’t find favour everywhere, it looks ruddy good to us.

The most significant upgrade is that now, you can plug in your iPhone and use Apple CarPlay through the RX’s big, elegant, touchscreen. That sounds like a small thing, but it’s not to be underestimated. Lexus does not have an especially impressive infotainment system. The graphics are clunky, the menu layout irritatingly vague, and the functions not always readily apparent. In fairness, Lexus knows this and is hard at work on a newer, slicker system that will offer a more robust rivalry to the touchscreens you might find in a BMW or Audi. In the meantime, being able to access podcasts and Google maps through the screen makes a big difference, as does the replacement of the awkward mouse-like screen controller with a more sensible trackpad.

Inside, aside from the addition of CarPlay, very little has changed, and that’s a good thing. The main dials are still analogue gauges, but they change and alter themselves (when you select Sport mode, for instance) more than some competitors’ digital dials, thanks to clever projector technology. Overall quality is simply off-the-scale good. In fact, with the subtle wood highlights and relaxing ambience, you might think you’ve stepped into a boutique hotel, rather than a large 4x4. All that spoils it are some slightly gauche-looking warning labels applied down near the lower part of the dash.

Seat comfort is especially good, with huge, comfy, leather armchairs up front, and an acreage of legroom and headroom behind for rear-seat passengers. Whatever you’re doing and wherever you’re going in this Lexus, one thing’s for sure – you’re going to be soothed.

Actually, Lexus would prefer it if you were a little less soothed and a touch more invigorated. With this round of updates, it has attempted to sharpen the RX450h’s dynamic repertoire, without damaging its ride comfort levels. To do that, buried underneath you and out of site, the body is now “laser-screw” welded together, which boosts torsional rigidity. There’s also high-strength adhesive at key structural points for more of the same. There are stiffer anti-roll bars for the suspension, and new friction controllers in the shock absorbers which are there to reduce high-frequency vibrations from small imperfections in the road surface.

To a point, all of that works rather well. Certainly, the RX450h does feel a touch more responsive through the corners than it used to, but the problem is that you need to be going quite quickly to appreciate that fact. And going quite quickly in an RX450h feels… wrong. Much better to sit back, relax, set the cruise control and let the Lexus take the strain.

Gentler driving style

Much of that is, of course, down to the hybrid system, which as ever better rewards a gentler driving style. Lexus (and parent company Toyota) has made huge strides in recent years in making its hybrids more frugal in general, everyday driving, rather than forcing you into a specific, ultra-frugal, driving style in order to extract maximum mpg. That only counts up to a certain level, though – press on hard and your next visit to the fuel pump will instantly remind you that this is a big, heavy, luxury SUV with a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine.

Drive a little more gently, and the frugality rewards are there. We managed to bring the RX450h’s average fuel economy down to about 7.5-litres per 100km (37mpg) which isn’t bad considering the heft of the whole thing. Of course, fuel economy is only one aspect of this powertrain. Refinement is the other – not only is that V6 petrol a buttery-smooth engine when it’s turning and burning, but around town you spend a conspicuous amount of time running on just the batteries, which brings an extra layer of noiseless refinement. Just avoid driving rapidly uphill (which unleashes the droning whirrs from the hybrid setup) and it’s peachy.

Elsewhere the latest version of Lexus Safety System + provides additional protection to help prevent an accident happening, or lessen the consequences if the worst does actually happen. The Pre-Collision System’ssensitivity has been increased, with pedestrian detection by day and night and daytime detection of cyclists, too. The new headlights also use a clever rotating-mirror Led lighting system which essentially creates day from night.

So, the improvements to the RX450h are subtle, small, incremental, but nonetheless welcome. It remains the most refined, comfortable and overall frugal of the large, luxury SUV group, and Lexus’ impeccable reputation for quality means it will last as long as you want to keep it. Suspend your surprise the next time you spot one.

The lowdown: Lexus RX 450h AWD Luxury

Power: 3.5-litre V6 petrol assisted by electric motors front and rear, with combined 313hp and 335Nm of torque, CVT automatic, all-wheel drive.

Combined fuel economy: 5.9 litres/100km.

Emissions: 134/km (23 mg/km NOx).

0-100km/h: 7.7 seconds.

Price: €79,950 as tested (starting at €78,580).

Our rating: 3/5.

Verdict: Updated infotainment makes a bigger difference than you’d think…