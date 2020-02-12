Skoda testing its upcoming all-electric SUV in Laois

Skoda is putting the finishing touches to its new fully electric SUV, reportedly coming to markets next year. And it’s doing so on Irish roads.

The VW Group brand has been testing camouflaged versions of the new car in drives through the Irish countryside around Castle Durrow, Co Laois this week. And the Irish link doesn’t end there. Skoda claims the car’s new name, Enyaq, is derived form the Irish name Enya.

The Skoda Enyaq is the Czech brand’s first series-production vehicle based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB), which is the underpinning for VW’s new ID.3 all-electric hatchback car.

In all, 10 electric models will be launched by the end of 2022 by the VW Group, including a VW variant of this new Skoda SUV.

By 2025, Skoda expects all-electric vehicles and models with plug-in hybrid drives to account for 25 per cent of sales. By 2021, the car manufacturer will have invested €2 billion in the development of electric models and a holistic, interconnected ecosystem for modern and environmentally friendly mobility solutions.

Speaking at the undercover drive of the new Skoda SUV at Castle Durrow, Co Laois, Raymond Leddy, head of marketing and product at Skoda Ireland said: “We are delighted that Skoda’s new electric SUV will carry an Irish name. The Skoda brand has really resonated with Irish people, offering exceptional value, quality and functionality. Our “Made for Ireland” television campaign has been hugely successful and has helped propel the Skoda brand to fourth position in the Irish sales charts in January. We are very excited about the new Enyaq and look forward to sharing details of this incredible car with our customers over the next few months.”