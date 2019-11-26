Seven shortlisted for Car of the Year 2020

The seven finalists for Car of the Year 2020 have been chosen. From a longlist of 30 new models launched in the last year, the finalists are: BMW 1-series; Ford Puma; Peugeot 208; Porsche Taycan; Renault Clio; Tesla Model 3; and Toyota Corolla.

After various test events, including the week-long Tannis test in northern Denmark, where new cars are put through a variety of tests, including the famous “Elk Test” handling exam on a closed airfield, the final seven will now go forward for further testing, culminating at the the test event at at the CERAM proving ground in Morefontaine near Paris in February, by the entire Car of the Year jury of European motoring journalists, including this reporter.

Then, after the final voting, the Car of the Year will be announced during a prize giving ceremony broadcast live at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 2nd at 3pm.