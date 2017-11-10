Peugeot’s 3008 picks up yet another prize

Peugeot’s 3008 has won yet another motoring prize, picking up this year’s Irish car of the year. It comes on the back of several other national successes across Europe along with winning the prestigious European car of the year title earlier this year.

The Peugeot 3008 saw off competition from 60 other new models launched this year on the Irish market. There was also several category winners, with the Kia Picanto named city small car of the year, the Nissan Micra winning small car of the year, Honda’s Civic as compact car of the year, Alfa Romeo Giulia as medium car of the year, BMW’s 5 Series as executive/premium car of the year, Skoda’s Kodiaq as large crossover of the year; Toyota’s plug-in Prius PHEV as green/efficient car of the year; and the Quadrifoglio derivate of Alfa’s Giulia winning performance/sports car of the year.