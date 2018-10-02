Paris motor show: BMW outlines its electric model plans

BMW’s Paris motor show story may be all about the new 3 Series, but it’s not forgetting the industrywide wave of electric models dominating all the stands.

Chief executive Harald Kruger used the firm’s presentation at the show to outline the firm’s electric future. First up will be a fully electric version of the Mini, arriving in showrooms next year.

It will be followed by an electric version of the X3, titled the iX3, in 2020. It will compete with the recently unveiled Audi e-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQC.

At the same time BMW will also introduce a production version of its iNext concept crossover. A larger crossover - about the size of an X6 - it will not only be electric, but also boast the firm’s most advanced autonomous driving systems.

Finally, in 2021, a new electric coupe will be introduced to market under the moniker of i4. Originally unveiled as the “Vision Dynamics” concept at the Frankfurt auto show last year, it was rumoured to be due for production as an electric version of the 5 Series but it will now arrive as a coupe.