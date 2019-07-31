Mazda CX-30 is set to become a best-seller – and we can see why

Following the warm welcome for the new generation Mazda3, the next in line for the brand is the CX-30 compact SUV. Mazda believes the new car could become its best seller in Europe in the not-too-distant future. Using the new Mazda3 as a base, the substantial looking CX-30 is shorter but taller than the Mazda3 hatchback and slots in above the Mazda2-based CX-3 and below the larger CX-5.

The CX-30 is a handsome car and Mazda says it is a “just-fit” size for city driving. The rear has a rump that is reminiscent of a Jaguar with its tall vertical tailgate and high light clusters. The CX-30 manages to pack a bigger boot than the longer Mazda3 hatch, offering 430 litres of space versus 358.

Mazda was never particularly good at dash layout, but has taken a big step forward with the Mazda3 and CX-30

The new Mazda3’s styling and switchgear can be seen everywhere in the CX-30. Our high-grade test cars featured comfortable leather seats and lots of equipment as standard. Four adults can fit in the CX-30, with seat belts for five. Rear legroom is tight but headroom is fine. Access and egress is helped with wide-opening doors. Mazda was never particularly good at dash layout, but has taken a big step forward with the Mazda3 and CX-30. While Mazda said our test cars were pre-production models, the build was excellent. A new 8.8-inch centre infotainment dash display represents a big improvement on the last generation screen.

Processing power

Mazda has put a more powerful computer with better processing power in its new 3 and CX-30. This added power enhances the speed at which electronic systems power up and work. A rotary dial much like BMW’s iDrive is used. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration works well too in the CX-30. A new Bose high-end sound system is available too. A new windshield head-up display is available.

Mazda’s cruising and traffic support system is a form of autonomous driving that ensures that while you are driving with your hands on the steering wheel the car will stay in its lane and keep a set distance from the vehicle in front.

The ride is firm yet comfortable. The few bumps and poor surfaces we encountered were handled well by the suspension

The ride is firm yet comfortable. The few bumps and poor surfaces we encountered were handled well by the suspension. The larger range of suspension travel over the Mazda3 can clearly be felt. Behind the wheel of our high-grade test cars, the feeling delivered was borderline premium.

Low emissions

Two petrol and one diesel engine will be offered. The new 2-litre spark-controlled compression ignition Skyactive-X petrol engine has 180hp, yet can deliver diesel-like fuel consumption and low emissions too. The highly innovative engine will command a premium over the Skyactive-G (gasoline) with its 122hp/213Nm. A 116hp/270Nm 1.8-litre diesel is also offered.

The new Mazda CX-30 arrives in Ireland towards the end of the year, with LHD dealer models due first. The CX-30’s pricing is expected to position circa €2,000 over the equivalent Mazda3 that starts from €26,295. The larger CX-5 starts from €29,495. The CX-30 will mirror the 3’s grade structure of GS, GS-L, GT and GT Sport.