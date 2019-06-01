Importing cars from the UK: ‘There are risks. Some people get greedy’
Second-hand cars imported from the UK offer savings, but buyers must beware
While the seemingly endless and increasingly convoluted Brexit Dance being done by our closest neighbour continues to create uncertainty here and there, it has at least simplified the decisions being made by tens of thousands of Irish car buyers.
With the potential savings harder to ignore thanks to sterling’s Brexit-fuelled decline, it is easy to see why Irish drivers in the market for motors have had their heads turned and are heading across the Border and over the Irish Sea in record numbers.