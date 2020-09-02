Give me phev-er: The Irish Times guide to plug-in hybrid cars

While electric cars – that is, those driven along solely by their batteries – get all the publicity, it’s arguable that, for many of us, a plug-in hybrid car makes more sense right now.

You can start racking up at least some zero-emissions kilometres, but you still have the reassurance and convenience of liquid fuel for when you need to make a longer journey. Irish buyers are finally catching on to these advantages, with sales of such vehicles up by 75 per cent so far this year.

Here’s our guide to the best of what’s on offer right now with both pump and plug, divvied up by price bands

Starting from €25,000 to €40,000

Citroën C5 Aircross

Price: TBA

Range (electric only): 50km

Verdict: Franco-stylish mobile sofa with part-electric power.

Ford Kuga

Price: €35,433

Range (electric only): 56km

Verdict: Stylish RAV4 rival that’s good to drive and surprisingly efficient.

Hyundai Ioniq.

Hyundai Ioniq

Price: €34,995

Range (electric only): 62km

Verdict: As sensible as nuns’ shoes, but slightly more stylish than that suggests.

Jeep Renegade 4XE

Price: TBA

Range (electric only): 50km

Verdict: Can part-electric power give Jeep brand much-needed CPR in Ireland?

Kia Ceed.

Kia XCeed

Price: €28,945

Range (Electric only): 58km

Verdict: Slightly Porsche-esque styling makes this a handsome plugin. Good value too.

Kia Niro.

Kia Niro

Price: €32,995

Range (electric only): 65km

Verdict: Arguably the best all-round plugin-hybrid of all

Mercedes-Benz A250E

Price: TBA

Range (electric only): 65km

Verdict: A-Class gets powertrain to match its high-tech cabin, and the same plug-in tech will spread to the CLA, GLA, GLB et al in the next year or so.

Opel Grandland X Hybrid D4

Price: €36,645 to €47,415

Range (electric only): 56km

Verdict: Sporty to drive, but a touch plain inside for something this pricey. Frugal when running as a hybrid, though.

Peugeot 508 Hybird 2 PHEV

Price: €38,895 to €47,995

Range (electric only): 62km

Verdict: Peugeot’s handsome fastback is as slick to drive as it is to look at, but the SW estate is the one to go for.

Peugeot 3008.

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid2 & Hybrid 4 PHEV

Price: €37,995 to €49,400

Range (electric only): 64km

Verdict: An impressive pair of PHEVs. The 300hp Hybrid4 is properly quick and feels deft in spite of extra weight.

Renault Captur.

Renault Capture E-Tech

Price: TBA

Range (electric only): 51km

Verdict: Captur plug-in uses a clever twin-motor electric system, supposedly inspired by Renault’s F1 engineers.

Seat Leone-Hybrid

Price: TBA

Range (electric only): 60km

Verdict: Spanish style meets part-battery power. Hot Cupra plug-in model coming soon too.

Skoda Octavia IV & RS

Price: TBA

Range (electric only): 59km

Verdict: Skoda’s new Octavia gets sensible and racy plugin versions

Starting from €40,000 to €60,000

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer XDrive 25XE

Price: €40,415 to €42,715

Range (electric only): 40km

Verdict: Way more fun than you’d expect, but hardly a cutting-edge design now.

BMW 330E

Price: €44,065 to €56,395

Range (electric only): 66km

Verdict: The best 3 Series of all. More affordable than most of the diesels, and a hugely accomplished all-rounder.

BMW 530E

Price: €55,695 to €68,915

Range (electric only): 50km

Verdict: Sharp steering and impressive economy, but cabin starting to feel a touch tight compared to Audi’s A6 plug-in hybrid.

BMW X1 and X2 XDrive 25E

Price: €42,545 to €47,365

Range (electric only): 57km

Verdict: Small but stylish, X2 is kinda pointless, but the X1 is likeable.

BMW X3 XDrive 30E

Price: €56,335 to €59,845

Range (electric only): 54km

Verdict: Best all-round BMW X car? Hard to argue against that now that it has plug-in power.

Ford Tourneo

Price: €51,743

Range (electric only): 56km

Verdict: Transit with a plug, and every bit as useful as that sounds. For taxi drivers mostly, but you could see its usefulness to big families with eco-consciences.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque & Discovery Sport P300E

Price: TBA

Range (electric only): 62-66km

Verdict: Slinky style (Evoque) or big and practical (Discovery Sport), now with electric power.

Mini Countryman.

Mini Countryman Cooper SE

Price: €42,950 to €45,730

Range (electric only): 41km

Verdict: Surprisingly good fun, but thirsty if you don’t keep it plugged in.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Price: €40,400 to €48,250

Range (electric only): 45km

Verdict: Ageing now, but still useful as long as you plug it in regularly.

Skoda Superb IV

Price: €40,770 to €50,270

Range (electric only): 63-70km

Verdict: Big smoothie Superb really suits plug-in hybrid powertrain. Refined and ludicrously competent.

Volkswagen Golf GTE

Price: TBA

Range (electric only): 69km

Verdict: Half-electric hot Golf should give the GTI a fright or two when it arrives later this year.

Volkswagen Passat GTE

Price: €42,495 to €45,150

Range (electric only): 56-59km

Verdict: Sensible GTE has surprising turn of speed. Estate is best, as ever.

Volvo XC40 T4 & T5

Price: €54,385 to €55,995

Range (electric only): 46km

Verdict: Cool-looking SUV expands into electric territory. More affordable T4 version comes next year.

Volvo S60 & V60 T8

Price: €54,995 to €60,801

Range (electric only): 50km

Verdict: Immensely appealing half-electric Volvo. Get the estate (yes, we always say that).

Starting from €60,000 to €99,000

Audi A6 TFSIE Quattro

Price: TBA

Range (electric only): 51km

Verdict: 367hp with minimal emissions and 4wd. Sounds good to us.

Audi A7 TFSIE Quattro

Price: TBA

Range (electric only): 40km

Verdict: Same as the A6, but sexier and pricier.

Audi Q5 TFSIE Quattro

Price: €64,200 to €73,500

Range (electric only): 40km

Verdict: Same system as the A6 hybrid, but somehow a less charming vehicle overall

Audi Q7 TFSIE Quattro

Price: €86,600 to €99,000

Range (electric only): 40km

Verdict: Big bruiser, but loveable and luxurious.

BMW 545E Plugin-Hybrid

Price: TBA

Range (electric only): 57km

Verdict: Like a 530e, but with six-cylinder refinement.

BMW 745e Plugin-Hybrid

Price: €95,935 to €110,335

Range (electric only): 50km

Verdict: Ahead by a nose, if huge proboscises are your thing.

BMW X5 xDrive45e Plugin-Hybrid

Price: €77,785 to €82,415

Range (electric only): 86km

Verdict: Smoother and more refined than old X5 40e plugin.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e Plugin-Hybrid

Price: TBA

Range (electric only): 50km (approx)

Verdict: Once a fast-seller in Ireland, can electricity jump-start F-Pace sales again?

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid.

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid Plugin-Hybrid

Price: €94,759 to €176,441

Range (electric only): 35km

Verdict: Rapid Cayenne gives you Porsche punch with green-salving plug power – an enticing mix.

Volvo S90 & V90 T8 Recharge Plugin-Hybrid

Price: €74,196 to €76,556

Range (electric only): 56km

Verdict: Big, comfy, kinda sexy. Again, go for the estate.

Volvo XC60 T8 Plugin-Hybrid

Price: €66,000 to €81,000

Range (electric only): 45km

Verdict: Standard model is staid; Polestar version is sparkling (manually adjustable suspension!). Pricey, though.

Volvo XC90 T8 Plugin-Hybrid

Price: €80,550 to €87,609

Range (electric only): 40km

Verdict: Imposing and lovely inside, but thirsty (like, 21mpg) if you’re not plugged in all the time.

Starting from €100,000 and upwards

Bentley Bentayga Plugin-Hybrid

Price: €280,000 (approx)

Range (electric only): 38km

Verdict: Who knew the One Per Cent had an eco-conscience? Ugly outside, but sybaritically slient within.

Land Rover Range Rover P400e Plugin-Hybrid

Price: €132,585 to €257,320

Range (electric only): 51km

Verdict: Range far and wide without the SUV-guilt.

Mercedes S560e Plugin-Hybrid

Price: €127,335 to €136,117

Range (electric only): 40km

Verdict: Electric silence suits the S-Class’ luxury demeanour

Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid Plugin-Hybrid

Price: €115,877 to €196,936

Range (electric only): 51km

Verdict: Turbo S combines plugin saintliness with staggering 680hp punch. Enough thrust to make you lose your lunch in a straight line.