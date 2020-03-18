Electronomous car technology summit moves from Kerry to Dublin

Ireland’s car technology conference, Electronomous, is on the move, leaving its hitherto traditional base of the INEC in Killarney, for Weston Airport in Dublin.

The summit sees delegates from the car and technology industries come together to discuss advancements in automotive AI, autonomy, and electrification in the car and mobility sectors. At last year’s event, Jaguar Land Rover put forward a proposal to turn the fringes of Shannon Airport into a vast test facility for autonomous vehicles.

Surprising

“The growing eco-system of companies forging a pathway within the tech, automotive and mobility space in Ireland might be surprising to some but there are many Irish companies doing business with some of the world’s biggest OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] and mobility shapeshifters. To have many of these International companies attending, speaking and exhibiting at the event presents a real opportunity to gain some facetime in order to talk about their company or showcase their technology,” Keith Whelan, event director at Electronomous, said.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Groupe Renault, BMW Group, Lime Micromobility, Tecnalia Electric Aircraft Lab and autonomous race series Roborace are among those already confirmed to attend the summit this year, which will take place on May 21st and 22nd.