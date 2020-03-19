Coronavirus: AA to offer free rescue for all healthcare workers and older motorists

In response to the Covid-19 crisis, the AA in Ireland is now offering free roadside assistance to anyone who works in healthcare, and to older motorists should their car break down.

“We have set up a new dedicated Road Rescue phone line for our older customers and healthcare workers,” Conor Faughnan, the AA’s public affairs director, told The Irish Times. “If you are elderly or a healthcare worker and need our assistance, please call 016179059 whether you are an AA member or not. For all other customers, please bear with us if we are delayed getting to you as we are prioritising these key groups.”

Mr Faughnan also said that the rest of the AA’s services remain up and running, especially those that can help keep critical services and staff on the move. “Rescue is an essential service, and that’s continuing. We very much feel that we’re part of the national effort” said Faughnan.

“Like all responsible businesses we’re sticking to the HSE’s advice, and patrols have had some extra training for roadside call-outs. Mercifully is one of the environments where and at the infection risk is relatively low because they’re outdoors, make it easily maintain social distance from the AA member.

“Your rescue call taker is likely to be speaking to you via a laptop from their home but they are very much on duty.”

The AA’s car insurance and renewal service is still running, remotely, as Faughnan says up-to-date insurance is also critical for keeping those most needed right now on the move.