Conor Pope: How to ensure your taxi driver doesn’t rip you off
Learn to navigate the €3.80 standard fare, tariffs A and B, booking fees and premium rates
A line of taxis wait for customers near Grafton Street, Dublin. “Passengers are urged to establish the likely cost before taking a taxi and to get receipts to ensure dates and times are accurately recorded and all additions applied are valid.” Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A case in the Dublin District Court earlier this week stoked the perhaps low-level fears many Irish people have that they are being ripped off in a distinctly underhand fashion as they go about the course of their days.
On Monday the court heard how a taxi driver had duped passengers into paying €9 more than they needed to, on 280 occasions over four months at the start of this year.