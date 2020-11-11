BMW’s new all-electric SUV causes a stir with its styling

Having been called the iNext since its - somewhat controversial - concept version was first shown in 2018. That concept was one of the first BMW’s to feature the rather jarring upright, narrow, twin-kidney grille styling that has also now been seen on the new 4 Series Coupe and the upcoming M3 performance car.

The iX, as it has now been renamed, looks possibly a little less controversial, partly because of course we’ve had time to become accustomed to BMW’s new grille arrangement. It’s still definitely rather, shall we say, impactful at the front with the tall, narrow grilles, the slimmest LED headlights yet fitted to a BMW production model, and a heavily castellated bonnet that could almost have come from a Range Rover.

Conventional

Actually, behind the imposing front end, the iX (which is roughly the size of an X5, but with the low roofline of an X6) looks rather more conventional, maybe even a little disappointing. The concept iNext had a much cleaner, more shuttle-craft-like look, whereas the iX follows the expected lines of a large luxury SUV rather more.

There are some neat details, though. Bereft of the need for a cooling radiator grille, BMW has instead turned that verticalised proboscis at the front into a panel in which all of the sensors and instrumentation for so-called autonomous driving can be clustered.

Camera technology, radar functions and other sensors are integrated into the grille - which BMW now calls an ‘intelligence panel’.

There are neat little inset door handles, into which you simply press a finger to unlatch the doors, and the BMW badge at the front pops open to reveal a filler for the windscreen washers - theoretically the only maintenance point that an owner will ever need to access.

Screens

Inside, BMW has taken rather more of a departure, and it takes a strong cue from the little i3 electric car. The instrumentation and infotainment have been combined into one, sweeping, curved, screen.

There is only a bare minimum of physical switches and buttons, and soft fabric coverings for most surfaces

There is only a bare minimum of physical switches and buttons, and soft fabric coverings for most surfaces. There’s no transmission tunnel (well, there’s no transmission) so the cabin is roomier than you might expect, and a distinctive hexagonal steering wheel.

Tucking away many of the car’s functions into discreet digital displays is called ‘shy technology’ by BMW, and seems to take inspiration from surveys that show many high-earning owners don’t want endless screens and up-front functions in their cars, but rather want their vehicle interior to be a place of relaxation and refuge, away from the responsibilities of their office.

“The BMW iX shows how we can give new technologies a very modern and emotionally engaging design. The car is technologically highly complex, but it feels very clear and uncomplicated,” said Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW’s design department. “The BMW iX offers a mobile living space in which people will feel at ease and the car’s intelligence is always available without becoming obtrusive.”

Active not utility

In terms of structure, the iX - which BMW insists is an SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) rather than an SUV - uses a mixture of and aluminium spaceframe around a carbon-fibre core, a technique that was pioneered by the i3 electric car.

BMW says the range will be ‘in excess of 600km’, with a 0-100km/h time of less than 5 seconds

That makes it, net of its batteries, quite light for a vehicle of this size, and is possibly how BMW is able to claim such impressive range and performance figures.

Much of the structure underneath is the same CLAR platform that underpins the likes of the 3 Series and 5 Series, and BMW says that the platform has been designed for both combustion and electric power.

Other car makers have claimed that BMW is behind the curve in not developing bespoke electric car platforms, but Munich counters that by saying that doing so would extend development times and needlessly increase costs.

600km range

That range will, says BMW, be ‘in excess of 600km’ according to the WLTP test procedure, with a 0-100km/h time of less than 5 seconds. The iX’s battery can also be charged at a speed of up to 200kW from a rapid charger, filling it from 10-to-80 per cent in less than 40 minutes, depending on the output of the charger.

In fact, connect it to the fastest 350kW chargers, and BMW says you’ll add 120km of extra range in just 10 minutes. BMW also claims that the batteries for the car are made using only renewable energy, thereby reducing the iX’s carbon footprint before it’s even left the factory.

Overdue

It uses what BMW calls its ‘fifth-generation’ electric motors (one for each axle) which are said to be smaller, and require less cooling than before, and which are claimed to use no rare Earth metals, thereby reducing the car’s dependency on heavy mining activity - critical if it’s to achieve lower total life emissions.

Really, the iX is a long-overdue expansion of BMW’s i-range, which launched way back in 2013 with that first-generation i3. The iX will be joined by a new i4 four-door coupe, which will share it’s ‘fifth-generation’ electric motor architecture, but which will be much lower and sleeker, obviously (albeit still with the big grille).

Speaking at the iX’s launch, BMW’s chairman, Oliver Zipse, said: “The BMW Group is constantly striving to re-invent itself. That is a central element of our corporate strategy. The BMW iX expresses this approach in an extremely concentrated form.”

We’ll find out how much of a re-invention, and just how concentrated, late next year when the iX begins rolling off BMW’s production lines.