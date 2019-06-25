BMW’s 8 Series gets two more doors

Hot on the trail of its regular two-door 8-Series coupé, BMW has introduced arguably its best-looking car in the range - even sharper than the i8 - with a four-door Gran Coupé version of the flagship sports cruiser.

Retaining the sleek lozenge shape of the two-door coupé, a few subtle design tricks - and an extra 201mm in length, means you get a fully functional back row of seats and two rear doors that don’t require an expertise in contortion to enter or exit.

We had the chance to check out the new car several weeks ago and in th emetal it’s a proper-sized alternatives to the likes of the Porsche Panamera. Legroom in the back is plentiful for tall adults, while all the features you get on the luxury 7-Series are also on offer.

Arriving in Ireland from September, prices start at €104,060 for the 840i with 340bhp and €111,880 for the 840d xDrive, putting out 320bhp, but with 680Nm of torque. A 530bhp M850i xDrive version is also on offer at €163,300.