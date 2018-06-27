Best buys best looking cars: Beautiful surprise in the Lexus

Best One: Lexus LC

Yup, the Lexus LC coupe tops another class, thanks to just being unspeakably gorgeous. Lexus has been threatening to break through on the style front ever since it adopted the striking ‘spindle grille’ but while some efforts have been a bit over-styled, the LC just looks shockingly gorgeous. You could, possibly, accuse it of needing better integration between the main headlights and the daytime running LED strips, but other than that this is a Japanese-designed Lexus that would have Sergio Scaglietti wringing his hands with jealousy, and shoving the plans for another mid-sixties Ferrari design angrily off the desk. It almost matches the exterior with the interior, bar a couple of slightly clunky Toyota parts-bin buttons. The way the inside door handles just emerge from the doors, without any of the usual plastic surrounds is just lovely.

Best model: LC 500h for €110,950 Price range: €110,950 to €137,950. Finance from €934 per month. Co2 emissions: 145 to 263g/km Sum up: Beauty with brains behind it

Worthy Contenders

Audi A7

Audi has, in some cases rightly, been derided of late for designs that are too ‘cookie-cutter’ - to much a case of each model looking like the other. The new A7 manages to skirt that issue, by keeping the distinct, teardrop shape of the old one, but marrying it to the lower, wider, more menacing grille of the new A8 and the next A6. It’s low, it’s muscular, and in spite of being roomy and luxurious inside, it looks lean and ready for action. Little extra touches, such as the ‘dance’ done by the rear LED tail-lights when you plip the unlock button, really help, as does the gorgeous cabin with its massive twin-screen layout.

Best model: 3.0 TDI S-Line for €82,650 Price range: €78,150 to €82,650. Finance from €POA per month. Co2 emissions: 147 to 150g/km Sum up: The classic bodybuilder-in-a-tux look

Maserati Quattroporte

With the Quattroporte, it’s all about proportion. You could argue that Maserati’s lower, leaner GranTurismo coupe is the better looking car, but somehow the longer wheelbase and extra doors of the Quattroporte just seem to make it more handsome still. There little ‘portholes’ set into the front wing look better-integrated here too, while the low, anteater-snout and the piercing headlights are lifted almost directly from the Alfieri concept car. Inside, if you can overlook the cheap plastic bits lifted from the Jeep parts bin, the cabin is also gorgeous, with fabulous carbon detailing, embossed Maserati trident badges on the headrests, and silk seat trim from Ermenegildo Zegna.

Best model: Quattroporte S for Approx €170,000 Price range: Approx €160,000 to €240,000. Finance from €POA per month. Co2 emissions: 163 to 250g/km Sum up: Italians do it better

Aston Martin Vantage

Just as the new DB11 finds its (highly successful) sales feet, in comes the smaller Vantage to utterly steal the bigger car’s styling thunder. Now, bear with us because arguably the Vantage is not as classically pretty as some others, but by thunder, it has purpose and presence like few, if any, others. That low, hoovering snout and slitty lights are inspired by the DB10s that were built specially for the last Bond film, but the Vantage takes that starting point and runs with it, ending up far, far more gorgeous than the movie car.

Best model: V8 Vantage for approx €240,000 Price range: Approx €240,000. Finance from €POA per month. Co2 emissions: 245g/km Sum up: Add Blu-Tac and you have the perfect bedroom poster