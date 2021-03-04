Before you buy an electric vehicle, ask: Will I drive it enough to make it eco-friendly?

It does seem to be working. The move towards electric motoring does seem to be taking root, and indeed sprouting, in the minds of Irish car buyers. It’s not quite fully grown yet, but given the cars that are hitting the market, and the promised investments in the charging network, that 2030 deadline for the end of internal combustion engine (ICE) sales is starting to look less and less outlandish.

The thing is, once we’ve all bought our new electric vehicles (EVs) we’re going to have to keep them on the road. We’re going to have to rack up the miles or kilometres, and make sure that we pass them on to a new owner in good enough condition so that they can continue the job. Or there’s just no point.