92: Toyota Supra – time-travelling drifter returns

Bringing back a big name like ‘Supra’ is always fraught with risk, not least when you’re actually relying so heavily on BMW to provide the platform and the engine. Yep, this mighty Japanese sports car is actually very, very German under the skin - enough to make an A80 Supra owner choke on their sake.

Don’t be too quick to judge, for even though this A90 Supra is (a) largely a BMW Z4 under the skin and (b) more expensive than a BMW Z4, which it is under the skin, it’s also massively good fun to drive. Surprisingly soft and supple in the springs, it rolls more than you’d expect, but still has precision and poise at its core.

Also, if you go to a track and switch off the stability control, it drifts and slides like a Supra ought to, complete with an operatic straight-six soundtrack. This is not the re-creation of the 1990s A80 Supra that fans were craving, it must be said, but it is still a Supra, and for that we should be thankful. Go on, get it in very bright red…

Best model: GR Supra Premium for €84,335

Price range: €81,260 to €84,335. Finance from €1,447 per month.

Co2 emissions: 199g/km

Sum up: It’s time-travelled here from the 1990s.