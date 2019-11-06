90: BMW X3 – smart styling and engaging driving

Arguably the best of the medium-sized, premium SUVs, the X3 combines styling that is far, far, better than that which clothed its predecessors, with a chassis that makes driving this tall, heavy, family 4x4 really rather engaging.

Soon, an all-electric iX3 will arrive, which really could put the car amongst Audi, Mercedes, and Tesla’s electric SUV pigeons, but for now conventional diesel power is your best bet.

Best model: X3 20d xDrive M-Sport for €59,665

Price range: €56,105 to €82,399 Finance from €539 per month.

Co2 emissions: 133 to 180g/km

Sum up: Sharp chassis, but we’d prefer a 3 or 5 Touring to be honest.