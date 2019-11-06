90: BMW X3 – smart styling and engaging driving
Top 100 cars for 2020: We’re waiting for the all-electric version to arrive
BMW X3’s styling is far, far, better than that which clothed its predecessors
Arguably the best of the medium-sized, premium SUVs, the X3 combines styling that is far, far, better than that which clothed its predecessors, with a chassis that makes driving this tall, heavy, family 4x4 really rather engaging.
Soon, an all-electric iX3 will arrive, which really could put the car amongst Audi, Mercedes, and Tesla’s electric SUV pigeons, but for now conventional diesel power is your best bet.
Best model: X3 20d xDrive M-Sport for €59,665
Price range: €56,105 to €82,399 Finance from €539 per month.
Co2 emissions: 133 to 180g/km
Sum up: Sharp chassis, but we’d prefer a 3 or 5 Touring to be honest.
* A note on Co2 figures: For almost all the cars in the Top 100, we’ve quoted the stricter WLTP figures for Co2 emissions. A few are still quoted on their older NEDC2 figure, and that’s the number they’ll be taxed on. If you’re confused at all, just consult your local dealer for specific data for the make and model in which you’re interested.