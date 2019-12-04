9: Mercedes-Benz E-Class – Still king of the posh premium saloons

The E-Class remains one of the classiest cars you can buy. Happily, if you go for the estate version, it’s also one of the most practical and useful (although we still mourn the loss of the flip-up rear-facing jumps seats in the boots of older E-Class models…).

Build quality is back to traditional Mercedes level and the driving experience is top drawer comfortable and refined, but still sharp enough to be entertaining.

Plugin-hybrid models, with both petrol and diesel power, make a compelling case for themselves these days, but there still seems to be life left in conventional diesel too, and the E’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel is a class act.

Insane V8-engined AMG models are for the well-heeled, but are worth the entry price if you have the cash. Coupe and Cabriolet versions are almost unspeakably handsome.

Best model: E220d Estate AMG-Line for €61,122.

Price range: €53,070 to €173,160. Finance from €602 per month.

Co2 emissions: 80 to 226g/km.

Sum up: Class act.