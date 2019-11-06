89: Jaguar XF – Still worthy in a world of SUVs

Jaguar’s mid-size saloon has seen its sales battered in the past couple of years, both by the general headwinds of the market and the fact that buyers are increasingly turning away from saloons and towards SUVs. Which is desperately unfair, really, as the XF is far more handsome, and far better to drive than any SUV.

And pretty much as practical if you buy the gorgeous Sportbrake estate. If it falls down, it’s arguably because Jaguar didn’t quite push the styling boat out as far as it might, leaving the XF to look a little too predictable on the outside. Likewise, the cabin is far too bland - there’s nothing in their other than the badge to show you that it’s a Jag.

On the upside, though, few cars of any badge, bodystyle, or type, are quite such good fun to drive. The XF has fantastic steering and almost-peerless agility, coupled with a gentle, absorbent ride quality. It deserves to be more widely experienced.

Best model: XF Chequered Flag 2.0d 180 for €61,455

Price range: €52,235 to €92,375. Finance from POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 135 to 171g/km

Sum up: Still as slick as they come.