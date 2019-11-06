88: Kia Sorento – sensible shoes for seven

Kia’s big seven-seat SUV offers nothing overtly exciting - no clever digital dashboard, no plugin-hybrid option, no big-ticket technical gizmo - but it’s a car that just functions really, really well.

It’s pleasant to drive, without ever necessarily being hugely engaging to drive. It’s kind of a tough one to explain - there’s nothing that the Sorento does that’s in the least flashy, nor attention-grabbing, but once you’ve used one and handed it back, you realise how neatly it fitted into your life.

Best model: Sorento 2.2 K2 4x2 for €44,780

Price range: €42,855 to €53,500 Finance from €564 per month.

Co2 emissions: 172 to 182g/km

Sum up: Not spectacular, but satisfying.