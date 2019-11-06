88: Kia Sorento – sensible shoes for seven
Top 100 cars for 2020: You quickly realise who neatly it fits into your life
There’s nothing that the Kia Sorento does that’s in the least flashy, nor attention-grabbing
Kia’s big seven-seat SUV offers nothing overtly exciting - no clever digital dashboard, no plugin-hybrid option, no big-ticket technical gizmo - but it’s a car that just functions really, really well.
It’s pleasant to drive, without ever necessarily being hugely engaging to drive. It’s kind of a tough one to explain - there’s nothing that the Sorento does that’s in the least flashy, nor attention-grabbing, but once you’ve used one and handed it back, you realise how neatly it fitted into your life.
Best model: Sorento 2.2 K2 4x2 for €44,780
Price range: €42,855 to €53,500 Finance from €564 per month.
Co2 emissions: 172 to 182g/km
Sum up: Not spectacular, but satisfying.
* A note on Co2 figures: For almost all the cars in the Top 100, we’ve quoted the stricter WLTP figures for Co2 emissions. A few are still quoted on their older NEDC2 figure, and that’s the number they’ll be taxed on. If you’re confused at all, just consult your local dealer for specific data for the make and model in which you’re interested.