87: Lexus RX450h – maximum comfort for the longest journeys
Top 100 cars for 2020: Hybrid powertrain is ultra-smooth, albeit a little thirsty and build quality is simply astonishing
A shame that the long-awaited RX450h-L seven-seat version has such small third row seats
Lexus’ big SUV is an interesting car. While most rivals go out of their way to play the sporty card, often to the detriment of comfort, the RX450h instead goes for a softly-softly approach.
This thing just wafts along, in the manner of an old Rolls-Royce, with exceptional levels of refinement and an interior that comforts and cossets. The V6 hybrid powertrain is ultra-smooth, albeit a little thirsty and build quality is simply astonishing.
A shame that the infotainment system is so clunky. A shame too that the long-awaited RX450h-L seven-seat version has such small third row seats. Still, if we wanted a car for maximum comfort on the longest journeys, this is probably the one we’d go for…
Best model: RX450h Luxury for €69,995
Price range: €69,995 to €74,395 Finance from €561 per month.
Co2 emissions: 134 to 138g/km
Sum up: Softly, softly, wafting along.
* A note on Co2 figures: For almost all the cars in the Top 100, we’ve quoted the stricter WLTP figures for Co2 emissions. A few are still quoted on their older NEDC2 figure, and that’s the number they’ll be taxed on. If you’re confused at all, just consult your local dealer for specific data for the make and model in which you’re interested.