87: Lexus RX450h – maximum comfort for the longest journeys

Lexus’ big SUV is an interesting car. While most rivals go out of their way to play the sporty card, often to the detriment of comfort, the RX450h instead goes for a softly-softly approach.

This thing just wafts along, in the manner of an old Rolls-Royce, with exceptional levels of refinement and an interior that comforts and cossets. The V6 hybrid powertrain is ultra-smooth, albeit a little thirsty and build quality is simply astonishing.

A shame that the infotainment system is so clunky. A shame too that the long-awaited RX450h-L seven-seat version has such small third row seats. Still, if we wanted a car for maximum comfort on the longest journeys, this is probably the one we’d go for…

Best model: RX450h Luxury for €69,995

Price range: €69,995 to €74,395 Finance from €561 per month.

Co2 emissions: 134 to 138g/km

Sum up: Softly, softly, wafting along.