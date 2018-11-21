87: Kia Sorento – Less premium than Hyundai Santa Fe sibling

Kia’s biggest is also something of a secret weapon in the family SUV market. It’s not cheap, but boy is it big inside with acres of headroom and legroom in the middle row of seats, and actually pretty decent space in the folding third row too.

The cabin is arguably a little more plain and a little less ‘premium’ in feel than that of the related Hyundai Santa Fe, but the Kia hits back with plenty of standard toys and exceptional comfort levels. To drive, it’s no sports car but it does the long-haul cruise thing just about perfectly, and it’s not totally out of its depth when the road becomes more twisty, either.

There’s only one engine option - a 2.2-litre diesel with 200hp - but it’s a decent unit, with good refinement and economy, if rather steep Co2 emissions. The Sorento’s price has crept up steadily in recent years, so it’s not the bargain it once was, but still a hugely appealing, likeable, capable, car.

Best model: Sorento 2.2d K2 4x2 for €44,780

Price range: €42,855 to €48,825. Finance from €434 per month.

Co2 emissions: 157g/km

Sum up: Looks and feels American and we mean that as a compliment.