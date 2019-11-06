86. Opel Insignia – old-school but with lessons to teach

The traditional saloon market is on its knees right now as buyers flock to their SUVs and premium brands.

Perhaps the new WLTP emissions standards might reverse that a bit, which would be good, as cars such as this Opel Insignia are sorely under-appreciated and under-valued right now.

The Insignia isn’t perhaps as sharp to drive as once it was, but it’s a handsome car on the outside, and one that majors on both space and comfort within. The question is; will we get another Insignia? Or will it become and SUV when it’s eventually replaced?

Best model: Insignia SRi 1.6 Turbo D for €33,995

Price range: €28,145 to €55,300 Finance from €POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 129 to 201g/km

Sum up: Old school but can still teach.