85: Lexus IS – Finally reaping the rewards from hybrid devotion

Lexus’ answer to the BMW 3 Series is becoming a touch long in the tooth now, even though it was given a mild facelift and update in 2017. Its age is most apparent in the cabin, where in spite of a big new infotainment display, the layout looks rather old-hat, and there’s not quite enough space in the back seats.

That said, while it might look a touch old, there’s absolutely no question as to the quality levels. As ever, Lexus has the ability to put Swiss horologists to shame when it comes to quality of assembly. Being hybrid-only means that the IS, after years of swimming against the mainstream, has suddenly become more relevant than ever before.

It’s hybrid powertrain is now a step behind the cutting edge, but for the most part it’s very refined, and capable of excellent fuel economy. The old-school CVT gearbox does cause some frustration, though.

Best model: IS300h F-Sport for €46,750

Price range: €41,480 to €47,450. Finance from €239 per month.

Co2 emissions: 104 to 109g/km

Sum up: Has suddenly found its hybrid stride