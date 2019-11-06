84: Renault Clio – Newest version is a revelation

Renault’s new Clio is something of a revelation, not least because it proves that - at last - Renault can make a cabin that’s comparable with Volkswagen when it comes to fit and finish (although let’s see how it feels after 10,000km, eh?).

The new Clio picks up exactly where the last one left off in terms of style, but it has moved on in leaps and bounds in terms of cabin design and quality.

It’s not bad to drive - a touch inert as far as the enthusiastic driver is concerned, but fine - although the 1.3-litre petrol turbo is best avoided. 100hp 1.0-litre TCe turbo three-cylinder petrol engine is the best one for now, although there is an intriguing hybrid version in the offing. Avoid RS-line trim as it stiffens up the ride quality too much.

Best model: Clio Dynamique 1.0 TCe 100 for €18,990

Price range: €16,990 to €25,190 Finance from POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 94 to 118g/km

Sum up: Substance to back up the style.