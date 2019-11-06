83: Volkswagen T-Cross – a Polo with a loft conversion

VW’s smallest crossover is basically a Polo with a loft conversion, but that perhaps doesn’t quite explain why we like it so much. The truth is we like it so much because it’s square.

While most small crossovers try to look all swoopy and hatchback-y to disguise their extra height (Arona, Captur, Juke) the T-Cross is unapologetically upright and square. It’s not quite a Suzuki Jimny, but being as Suzuki won’t sell its mobilised garden shed in Ireland, the T-Cross is as close as we’ll come.

Polo bits underneath mean that it’s nice to drive (not exactly exciting, but pretty good all the same) and space in the back and boot is just about enough for a growing family. A shame that the cabin plastics are way too cheap in places, and it’s expensive compared to the Seat Arona.

Best model: T-Cross Style 1.0 TSI for €26,795

Price range: €22,495 to €31,650 Finance from €122 per month.

Co2 emissions: 140 to 146g/km

Sum up: Hip to be square