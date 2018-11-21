82: Citroen C4 Spacetourer – Name change coincides with quality upgrade

This used to be called the C4 Picasso, but Citroen has decided that its mid-size family people carrier should pair up with its big van-based Spacetourer. Presumably, as a company, it also saves a few centimes not to be paying a licence fee to the Picasso family estate every time you sell a car with the great artist’s name on it.

No major changes other than the name, to be honest, although you can now get a 1.2-litre 130bhp petrol version to go with the ubiquitous diesels, and that’s definitely the right one to have if you’re doing low-mileages. Interior is big, useful, and a hugely pleasant space in which to while away a long journey. Quality levels have definitely improved too, although some might find the touch-screen infotainment setup a touch fiddly.

Best model: Grand C4 Spacetourer 1.2 PureTech 130hp Feel Exclusive for €31,820

Price range: €25,695 to €34,420. Finance from €233 per month.

Co2 emissions: 105 to 115g/km

Sum up: Tout l’espace.