81: Audi A7 – Slinky saloon undermined by sleeker A6 sibling

Audi has, ever so slightly, shot the A7’s prospects in the foot by allowing the mechanically similar A6 to be pretty much as gorgeous, and to have the same interior, but for a much lower price tag. Still, there’s no denying the sheer visual appeal of the A7.

Where the original A7 was slightly quietly styled, this one is bursting with barely contained aggression, and it’s a serious eye-magnet. Don’t buy one unless you’re comfortable with being stared at.

Inside, you could have the three-screen layout (one for the instruments, two for the infotainment and climate) in an A6, and yes they’d be just as fiddly and frustrating in the cheaper car (physical buttons still have their place, Audi…) but the sheer quality and comfort are definite high points.

With the ‘55’ 3.0-litre V6 TDI diesel engine fitted, the A7 is very quick (700Nm of torque will do that), very refined, and decently frugal.

Basically, it’s pretty hard to think of a more impressive way to tackle long distances in great comfort and style. Until, of course, you remember the humbler A6…

Best model: A7 3.0 TDI 50 for €72,080

Price range: €72,080 to €96,667 Finance from €793 per month.

Co2 emissions: 186 to 205g/km

Sum up: Not a coupe, really, but the slinkiest saloon possible.