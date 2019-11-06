80: Alfa Romeo Stelvio – Italian fun dressed for SUV tastes
Top 100 cars for 2020: Sharp steering and iron-fisted body control mean that the Stelvio is genuinely entertaining
Alfa Romeo Stelvio: 2.2 diesel engine is not quite as smooth as those of its rivals, but the 280hp petrol turbo is rather lovely.
The Alfa Stelvio suffers from some of the same issues as the Giulia saloon, namely that it’s a little small on the inside, and has an interior that in many parts looks and feels half-a-decade behind those of its competition.
Ah, but that is to look only skin-deep. Dig a little deeper, and the Stelvio actually starts to impress. Specifically, you need to find a long, turning, twisting road - preferably the sort of Alpine pass after which the Stelvio is named.
Then the Alfa SUV starts to show its true colours; it’s a sports saloon with a loft conversion.
Sharp steering, excellent chassis responses, and iron-fisted body control mean that the Stelvio, almost alone amongst its peers, is not merely impressive on such a road, but actually, genuinely, entertaining. 2.2 diesel engine is not quite as smooth as those of its rivals, but the 280hp petrol turbo is rather lovely.
Not as lovely as the Ferrari-derived 510hp twin-turbo V6 engine in the Quadrifoglio version mind you; an engine that turns the Stelvio into a serious performance weapon.
Best model: It simply has to be the Quadrifoglio for €118,795
Price range: €52,795 to €118,795 Finance from €633 per month.
Co2 emissions: 139 to 227g/km
Sum up: A fun SUV.
* A note on Co2 figures: For almost all the cars in the Top 100, we’ve quoted the stricter WLTP figures for Co2 emissions. A few are still quoted on their older NEDC2 figure, and that’s the number they’ll be taxed on. If you’re confused at all, just consult your local dealer for specific data for the make and model in which you’re interested.