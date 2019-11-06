80: Alfa Romeo Stelvio – Italian fun dressed for SUV tastes

The Alfa Stelvio suffers from some of the same issues as the Giulia saloon, namely that it’s a little small on the inside, and has an interior that in many parts looks and feels half-a-decade behind those of its competition.

Ah, but that is to look only skin-deep. Dig a little deeper, and the Stelvio actually starts to impress. Specifically, you need to find a long, turning, twisting road - preferably the sort of Alpine pass after which the Stelvio is named.

Then the Alfa SUV starts to show its true colours; it’s a sports saloon with a loft conversion.

Sharp steering, excellent chassis responses, and iron-fisted body control mean that the Stelvio, almost alone amongst its peers, is not merely impressive on such a road, but actually, genuinely, entertaining. 2.2 diesel engine is not quite as smooth as those of its rivals, but the 280hp petrol turbo is rather lovely.

Not as lovely as the Ferrari-derived 510hp twin-turbo V6 engine in the Quadrifoglio version mind you; an engine that turns the Stelvio into a serious performance weapon.

Best model: It simply has to be the Quadrifoglio for €118,795

Price range: €52,795 to €118,795 Finance from €633 per month.

Co2 emissions: 139 to 227g/km

Sum up: A fun SUV.