77: Volvo XC60 – Mid-sized Swede is a good all-rounder

Volvo’s mid-size SUV hits all its expected Swedish marks and does it with no little aplomb. Upright, but carefully considered, styling? Check. Gorgeous interior, with huge iPad-style infotainment system? Check. Comfort? Check. Safety? Oh yes, this one even has steering which can yank you out of the way of an impending collision.

Good to drive? Well, yes - acceptably so, although it’s never going to set your heart aflutter, nor your adrenal gland aflame. It’s sure-footed and capable, and at times even a little rewarding, but mostly it’s just fine in the driving department.

Two things to note - R-Design spec, with its harder suspension settings, is best avoided, and there’s no escaping the fact that the lower-slung, less fashionable V60 estate actually has more boot space than this supposedly family-friendly device. Default diesels are good, but it’s worth checking out the T8 plugin hybrid if most of your mileage is in town.

Best model: 2.0 D4 Inscription Auto 4WD for €60,750

Price range: €47,950 to €67,250. Finance from €POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 50 to 168g/km

Sum up: Safe as houses.