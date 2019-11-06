77: Alfa Romeo Giulia – Looking a little old-fashioned but still fun

True, Alfa’s mid-size saloon is looking almost a touch old-fashioned these days. It’s still very much a diesel-heavy range when most of the competition is moving rapidly to hybrid and plugin-hybrid.

It’s still a very pretty car, but when all its major rivals have been updated or replaced entirely, it’s starting to look a touch grey around the temples. And the interior was never up to scratch, if we’re honest. None of which really matters once you start to drive it.

The Giulia may be a little old-hat, but it is still possessed of one of the finest chassis in its class, with deft handling and super-sharp steering. True, the 2.2-litre diesel engine is a little rattly, but that’s just more excuse to go for the lovely 280hp turbo petrol Veloce model.

Or better yet, the BMW M3-beating 510hp Quadrifoglio, a car with 6/8ths of a Ferrari engine under the bonnet.

Build quality is good enough to dispel those old Alfa demons, but the brand really needs to follow up with some decent updates to the powertrains and cabin, now.

Best model: Giulia Veloce for €54,495

Price range: €43,995 to €105,135. Finance from €528 per month.

Co2 emissions: 129 to 212g/km

Sum up: Snow on the roof but fire in the hearth.