76: Renault Scenic – A better family buy than the Kadjar

As with the VW Touran, we’re rather pleased that the Renault Scenic has survived the dramatic MPV market cull, and equally almost surprised that it has.

Effectively, the Scenic is the reason that you can’t buy a seven-seat version of the big Koleos SUV - Renault figured that the appearance of such a car would kill of Scenic sales entirely.

Space inside is good, although Renault’s decision to go with a bench rear seat - rather than the three individual seats of previous models - means it’s less versatile than before. The 1.5 diesel engine is ageing now, so go instead for the excellent 1.3 petrol turbo.

Best model: Grand Scenic TCe 140 Iconic for €32,540

Price range: €30,540 to €40,980 Finance from POA per month.

Co2 emissions: 146 to 160g/km

Sum up: Still a better family choice than a Kadjar.