76: Renault Scenic – A better family buy than the Kadjar
Top 100 cars for 2020: Great to see the French family car survive the general MPV cull
As with the VW Touran, we’re rather pleased that the Renault Scenic has survived the dramatic MPV market cull, and equally almost surprised that it has.
Effectively, the Scenic is the reason that you can’t buy a seven-seat version of the big Koleos SUV - Renault figured that the appearance of such a car would kill of Scenic sales entirely.
Space inside is good, although Renault’s decision to go with a bench rear seat - rather than the three individual seats of previous models - means it’s less versatile than before. The 1.5 diesel engine is ageing now, so go instead for the excellent 1.3 petrol turbo.
Best model: Grand Scenic TCe 140 Iconic for €32,540
Price range: €30,540 to €40,980 Finance from POA per month.
Co2 emissions: 146 to 160g/km
Sum up: Still a better family choice than a Kadjar.
* A note on Co2 figures: For almost all the cars in the Top 100, we’ve quoted the stricter WLTP figures for Co2 emissions. A few are still quoted on their older NEDC2 figure, and that’s the number they’ll be taxed on. If you’re confused at all, just consult your local dealer for specific data for the make and model in which you’re interested.