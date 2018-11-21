75 (tie): Renault Scenic & Grand Scenic – the original mid-sized people carrier

The traditional MPV is fast falling out of favour as buyers flock to ever-more practical seven-seat SUVs, and the Renault Scenic - creator of the mid-sized MPV segment - is feeling the pinch. Which is a little unfair, as it’s a better car than that.

It looks very smart, for a start, with the seven-seat Grand Scenic in particular apeing the lines of the (not sold here) Espace, and the standard-fit 20-inch wheels setting things off rather nicely. Inside, while you can quibble quite a bit with some of the cabin plastics and the quality standards, there’s space aplenty and decent versatility (albeit less than it used to have - the middle row of seats is now a bench, rather than individual seats).

The driving experience is largely forgettable. The familiar 1.5 and 1.6 dCi diesels are frugal, but the 1.2 turbo petrol runs a little too rough for comfort.

Best model: Grand Scenic 1.6 dCi 130 Dynamique S Nav for €35,200

Price range: €26,300 to €42,000. Finance from €239 per month.

Co2 emissions: 100 to 136g/km

Sum up: Practical but ignored.