75 (tie): Renault Koleos – Smart crossover missing a third row of seats

The Renault Koleos is missing something big, and that’s the option of having a third row of seats in that vast 565-litre boot. Renault has said it simply isn’t going to offer a seven-seat Koleos, and in a world of seven-seat Kodiaqs, 5008s, Tiguan Allspaces etc that does seem a little odd.

The answer is just across the showroom floor, where sits the seven-seat Grand Scenic MPV - Renault was worried that a seven-seat Koleos would impinge on sales of that car. Instead, buyers seem to be deserting both in favour of other brands, which is a shame.

The Koleos might lack for some practicality but it’s actually a very pleasant car, from its bluff good looks, to a roomy, comfortable, and reasonably well-made cabin. Get a 2.0-litre dCi diesel version with the CVT automatic (one of the better of the breed) and you have a very smooth and soothing way to get about. Plus, it scores extra points for being that rare thing, these days - a big Renault.

Best model: Koleos dCi 175 CVT 4WD Dynamique S Nav for €44,490

Price range: €34,490 to €46,790. Finance from €279 per month.

Co2 emissions: 128 to 156g/km

Sum up: Not the most exciting, but very pleasant.