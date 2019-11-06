75: Lexus ES – Sit back and relax in the silence
Top 100 cars for 2020: Not as dynamic as rivals but makes up for it in refinement
The ES is only available as a hybrid, and only with the single 2.5-litre engine option, so there’s no point in speccing one up trying to be sporty
Lexus’ new answer to the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class disappointed us a little by switching to front-wheel drive (the old, rear-drive, GS model was always an underrated executive saloon) but the ES makes up for that slight dynamic let-down.
It does so by being effortlessly comfortable and refined. It’s only available as a hybrid, and only with the single 2.5-litre engine option, so there’s no point in speccing one up trying to be sporty.
Rather, it’s better to sit back and relax in total comfort and sepulchral silence. And very decent fuel economy, too.
Best model: ES300h F-Sport for €56,280
Price range: €49,450 to €62,390. Finance from €400 per month.
Co2 emissions: 119 to 127g/km
Sum up: Silky smooth, but should you just get a Camry?
* A note on Co2 figures: For almost all the cars in the Top 100, we’ve quoted the stricter WLTP figures for Co2 emissions. A few are still quoted on their older NEDC2 figure, and that’s the number they’ll be taxed on. If you’re confused at all, just consult your local dealer for specific data for the make and model in which you’re interested.