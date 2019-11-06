74: Mercedes-Benz GLE – revamp has turned also-ran into real competitor

Merc’s big SUV (well, not its biggest but do you really need to upgrade to a GLS?) was re-invented this year and it has been transformed from also-ran to being close to class-leading.

The style is very much a re-tread of what went before, but inside the new ‘digital plank’ all-electronic dash displays looks striking, and renders the infotainment efforts of most rivals obsolete at a stroke. It’s also far more roomy in the back seats than most of those rivals, and there is now - for the first time - the option of extra seats in the boot.

Basic 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel version means that the GLE can undercut most of its rivals on base price, yet doesn’t in the process feel like a bargain-bucket version - that four-cylinder engine is actually a pretty strong performer.

All that holds it back, really, is a slight sense of waywardness to the handling; it doesn’t feel as well tied-down as opposition from BMW, Audi, and Volvo.

Best model: GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG-Line for €85,332

Price range: €78,965 to €108,603 Finance from €906 per month.

Co2 emissions: 156 to 191g/km

Sum up: Big and stylish and pretty good value.