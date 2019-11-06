73: Citroen C3 – Soft and supple French supermini worth a look

Citroen’s small hatch is a bit of a conundrum. Cheaper than the larger C4 Cactus, but barely any less spacious inside, and it also manages to feel much more sophisticated than the previously-SUV-now-a-hatchback C4.

From the outside, the two cars are so close in style as to be indistinguishable. It’s unusual in the extreme to find a car in a manufacturers’ range that so comprehensively drinks its stablemate’s milkshake, so to speak. Aside from comparisons to the C4 Cactus, the C3 is a pretty good car in its own right.

It’s very comfy inside, has soft French-style suspension that somehow doesn’t mean that it flops over awkwardly in corners, and has decent build quality too. The 1.2 petrol engine is revvy and zippy, and economical enough that you can ignore the diesel options.

Best model: C3 Feel Puretech 83hp for €518,535

Price range: €16,995 to €24,065. Finance from €130 per month.

Co2 emissions: 122 to 145g/km

Sum up: French quirk, done well.